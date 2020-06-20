Video shows US Rep. Al Green self-administers COVID-19 test

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- U.S. Rep Al Green gave himself a COVID-19 test on Saturday when he visited Ibn Sina Foundation's free COVID-19 test site.
Video shows the congressman inserting a long swab into both his nostrils and swirling it around while a healthcare worker counts the seconds he needs to keep the swab inside his nose.
As the number of COVID-19 cases increase in the area, experts agree testing is an important way to curb the spread.
"It's free," Green said. "It is free for people to come in and take the test. Get the results almost immediately, within ten minutes."
Ibn Sina Community Clinic on 11226 S. Wilcrest Dr. is offering free COVID-19 testing. Pre-registering in advance is required by calling 281-495-7462. Results will be provided on the spot.
For other places offering free COVID-19 testing, visit the websites of Houston Health Department or Harris County Public Health.
