71-year-old security guard accused of pointing gun during road rage incident, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 71-year-old man is accused of pointing a gun at a driver while in his security guard uniform, on the way to work, according to charging documents.

Francisco Garcia, of The Woodlands, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after investigators say he pointed a gun at another driver on the Eastex Freeway.

On June 25, a man was driving with his family on the Eastex Freeway in Harris County when a white SUV was speeding behind them, according to charging documents.

Charging documents say Garcia allegedly flashed blue and white lights from his vehicle's dashboard and slowed down close to the family's car in front of him, court paperwork added.

The family said they considered pulling over, thinking Garcia was in a police car. Instead, the man continued driving and attempted to take a picture of Garcia's SUV and exited on Tidwell, noting he believed Garcia was following him.

The man rolled down the window to get a closer look at Garcia, who was in uniform, when he saw a black pistol being pointed at him, according to charging documents.

Records state that no shots were fired, and the man quickly drove away with his family in fear for their lives.

Investigators were able to find Garcia, who said the incident happened while he was on his way to work. He told deputies that he flashed his lights to "signal the driver to drive more cautiously." Garcia said he used his duty firearm "for his safety," according to charging documents.