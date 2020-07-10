Society

Fort Bragg soldier becomes the first woman to join the ranks of the Green Berets

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- History was made at Fort Bragg as the first female soldier graduated from the Special Forces Qualification Course on Thursday, Army officials confirmed.

The Army would not confirm the soldier's identity due to the nature of unique missions she would be assigned after graduation.

Preceding the graduation ceremony, Lt. Gen. Fran Beaudette, the Commanding General for U.S. Army Special Operations Command congratulated each soldier on their "ability to meet the baseline standards and competencies" of the regiment.

During the Thursday graduation, the soldier received her Special Forces Tab and donned her Green Beret along with fellow classmates at her side.

"From here, you will go forward and join the storied formation of the Green Berets where you will do what you are trained to do: challenge assumptions, break down barriers, smash through stereotypes, innovate, and achieve the impossible," Beaudette said. "Thankfully, after today, our Green Beret Men and Women will forever stand in the hearts of free people everywhere."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfort braggcumberland countyfort bragghistorysoldiersmilitaryarmyfort bragg news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. closing all COVID-19 testing sites early due to heat
Inhalable COVID-19 prevention being tested in Houston
Heat advisory issued, feels like 110+
Patients wait while med center says 100s of beds still available
This is when you can go to the largest crystal lagoon in Texas
Early voting for July 14 primary runoffs ends today
Crash involving crane truck damages multiple cars on West Loop
Show More
3 robbers shoot and kill 2 men in NW Harris Co.
Could your blood type provide more protections against COVID-19?
2-year-old Texas dog tests positive for coronavirus
Mother of 4 beats COVID-19 and celebrates 60th birthday
Pedestrian struck and killed in morning crash in SE Houston
More TOP STORIES News