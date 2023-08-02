Astros pitcher Framber Valdez's no-hitter apparently predicted in at least 2 tweets

Houston Astros left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hit game in franchise history in a win against the Cleveland Guardians.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Framber Valdez etched his name into Astros baseball history Tuesday evening with a 93-pitch gem to earn his first-career no-hitter.

The video above is from Aug. 1, 2023, after Valdez's no-hitter.

It was an event that likely none of the 41,000 fans inside Minute Maid Park expected, especially after learning former star pitcher Justin Verlander is on his way back to Houston.

But the day after the 29-year-old's historic game, a couple of tweets have surfaced that appear to accurately predict "La Grasa's" no-hitter.

Sports broadcaster and Jomboy Media personality Chris Rose used his platform to give his take, which he based on the MLB trade deadline day's events earlier Tuesday.

"It's VERY possible tonight's Astros pitcher throws a no-hitter on the day they bring back a guy who has 3 on his resume," Rose tweeted while also referring to Verlander's career achievements.

Now, Rose posted this at 8:09 p.m. CT, which would but Tuesday's game at about the fifth inning, when Valdez gave up no hits and just one walk.

Rose would later lament about the prediction, almost entirely because his Cleveland Guardians were the victims of history.

"Valdez is 3 (outs) away from being right on the night," he tweeted. "I want to be so wrong."

After the final out was thrown, his Jomboy Media bosses amplified his prediction, to which he replied, "I'm rarely right about anything. Sucks I nailed this one."

While Rose's prediction is making the rounds, another tweet that also forecasted the feat may be the more impressive.

"Framber with a no hitter tonight, calling it," Astros fan "jtthecoolcat" tweeted at 7:27 p.m. CT, which would be rather early in the game.

As an added bonus, the same user claims to have predicted Chas McCormick's two-run, game-tying home run during Wednesday's series finale win against the Guardians.

"For the record I just told someone that McCormick was about to tie it up. I swear to god. I've predicted a no hitter and a two run bomb in the past 24 hours," he tweeted.