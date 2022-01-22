Fort Bend ISD to receive $20,000 technology donation, blue light screen protectors

FORT BEND, Texas -- Fort Bend ISD is one of five school districts across the country that is not only receiving a $20,000 technology donation but is also eligible to receive new blue light screen filters to install across its existing digital devices.
UnitedHealthcare is donating the funds, while American technology and research company Eyesafe-which engineers products that protect users from blue light emitted from digital devices, including computer monitors, smartphones and laptops-will donate the blue light screen filters, according to a Jan. 11 announcement.
The donations are part of a multiple-initiative effort from UnitedHealthcare to help children and adults across the country reduce their exposure to blue light and support their overall eye health amid the ongoing use of screens during COVID-19 and the greater reliance on remote school and work, according to the announcement.
"Digital eye strain due in part to increased screen time is becoming a more significant issue for many Americans, including professionals working remotely and students using laptops or tablets as part of course curriculum," said John Ryan, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Vision, in the announcement. "We are taking a comprehensive approach to help our more than 23 million vision members and people across the country reduce their exposure to blue light, enhancing our whole-person approach to health benefits and vision care."
This comes as Americans are logging an average of 13 hours per day watching screens, up from between seven and 10 hours per day before the pandemic started, according to a March 2020 Eyesafe analysis based on Nielsen's screen time report.
