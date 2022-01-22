fort bend isd

Fort Bend ISD to receive $20,000 technology donation, blue light screen protectors

By Hunter Marrow
EMBED <>More Videos

Fort Bend parents push for more virtual learning options

FORT BEND, Texas -- Fort Bend ISD is one of five school districts across the country that is not only receiving a $20,000 technology donation but is also eligible to receive new blue light screen filters to install across its existing digital devices.

The video above is from a report from August 2021 on parents in this school district pleading for virtual learning for all students.

UnitedHealthcare is donating the funds, while American technology and research company Eyesafe-which engineers products that protect users from blue light emitted from digital devices, including computer monitors, smartphones and laptops-will donate the blue light screen filters, according to a Jan. 11 announcement.

The donations are part of a multiple-initiative effort from UnitedHealthcare to help children and adults across the country reduce their exposure to blue light and support their overall eye health amid the ongoing use of screens during COVID-19 and the greater reliance on remote school and work, according to the announcement.

"Digital eye strain due in part to increased screen time is becoming a more significant issue for many Americans, including professionals working remotely and students using laptops or tablets as part of course curriculum," said John Ryan, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Vision, in the announcement. "We are taking a comprehensive approach to help our more than 23 million vision members and people across the country reduce their exposure to blue light, enhancing our whole-person approach to health benefits and vision care."

This comes as Americans are logging an average of 13 hours per day watching screens, up from between seven and 10 hours per day before the pandemic started, according to a March 2020 Eyesafe analysis based on Nielsen's screen time report.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfort bend countyfort bend isdeducationtechnologycommunity impact newspaperdonations
FORT BEND ISD
Fort Bend ISD warns parents about bus delays and driver shortages
FBISD superintendent working to close learning gap, hiring teachers
Fort Bend ISD investigating 2 separate high school threats
Bus driver suspended after leaving kids unattended, Fort Bend ISD says
TOP STORIES
HPD K-9 stabbed while attempting to catch robbery suspect
Bodycam footage of fatal HPD involved shooting released
Man airlifted to hospital after possible road rage
Sunny but cool today, big rain maker early next week
Anti-mask parent threatens to bring guns to school: 'Loaded and ready'
NCAA criticized for changing policy on transgender athletes
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-vehicle crash
Show More
Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show
COVID testing company sued over alleged scheme
Man charged with son's murder says he shot in self-defense
What to know about tensions between Russia, Ukraine
How a 73-year-old grandmother outwitted a scam artist
More TOP STORIES News