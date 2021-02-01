Health & Fitness

Fort Bend Co. Judge KP George to discuss vaccine facts and myths

By
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County Judge KP George is set to discuss COVID-19 vaccine facts and myths in a Facebook Live Monday afternoon with vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez.

ABC13 will stream the discussion live in this post at 12:15 p.m.

While the two will provide the community with verifiable and scientifically based information on vaccine distribution, George said the debut of a vaccine distribution app may also be discussed. This comes as preparations are underway for new mega sites to administer the vaccine.

The preparations are "dry runs" at the sites as shipments of the vaccine are expected soon.

The app will allow residents of Fort Bend County to sign up for a vaccination appointment, George said. He said he hopes it'll streamline the process.

"Rather than you call or wait for it, you get an appointment that usually lasts for maybe five days, because people try in so many places," said George. "We don't want to multi-book people. That is why there is a shorter time frame."

This comes after both Harris and Galveston counties announced plans for a vaccine waitlist portal.

ABC13 will also look to ask the leaders if the vaccine is safe for pregnant women after reports from the CDC say otherwise.

The video above is from a previous story.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfort bend countyvaccineshealthcoronavirus helpcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tom Koch will anchor his final newscast in May
Bond reform bill introduced after pregnant Pasadena mom killed
New study analyzes cause of 'historic' nationwide uptick in crime
Hello, Monday! Cool and sunny brings on the work week
Tilman Fertitta taking restaurant, casino empire public
Remembering the Columbia tragedy 18 years later
Baby fights for his life while battling deadly medical disorder
Show More
Bills push to make TX anti-abortion laws among strictest in U.S.
Lowe's hiring more than 50,000 workers
Trump names 2 lawyers to impeachment defense team
GOP lawmakers try again to end TX in-state tuition for undocumented
Tony Bennett's family reveals singer's battle with Alzheimer's disease
More TOP STORIES News