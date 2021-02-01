Fort Bend Co. Judge KP George to discuss vaccine facts and myths

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County Judge KP George is set to discuss COVID-19 vaccine facts and myths in a Facebook Live Monday afternoon with vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez.
While the two will provide the community with verifiable and scientifically based information on vaccine distribution, George said the debut of a vaccine distribution app may also be discussed. This comes as preparations are underway for new mega sites to administer the vaccine.
The preparations are "dry runs" at the sites as shipments of the vaccine are expected soon.
The app will allow residents of Fort Bend County to sign up for a vaccination appointment, George said. He said he hopes it'll streamline the process.
"Rather than you call or wait for it, you get an appointment that usually lasts for maybe five days, because people try in so many places," said George. "We don't want to multi-book people. That is why there is a shorter time frame."
This comes after both Harris and Galveston counties announced plans for a vaccine waitlist portal.
ABC13 will also look to ask the leaders if the vaccine is safe for pregnant women after reports from the CDC say otherwise.
