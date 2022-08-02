Fort Bend Co. asking unoccupied law enforcement officers to stop by schools randomly

Officials said the new plan would not take officers from assigned duties, but instead give those waiting for an assignment something proactive to do to help keep kids safe.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- With the new school year set to start soon, officials in Fort Bend County are rolling out a new plan to keep kids safe in school.

In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead, school officials and law enforcement have used the summer to check security.

In Fort Bend County, a new plan will bring more law enforcement officials to area schools.

No matter where they work, officers will stop by area schools regularly to ensure things are secure.

The plan mentions officers waiting to be assigned to emergencies potentially dropping by campuses, walking the grounds, and checking the doors.

The idea is to have officers keep an eye on things well before a tragedy strikes.

If those officers find something out of order, they will let the schools know and hopefully stop a tragedy from happening in the first place.

SEE ALSO: School safety seminar draws hundreds of educators in Fort Bend County

"Look, school shootings... these shooters look for soft targets," Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said. "I don't want our schools to be a soft target anymore."

Fort Bend County officials say this is a force multiplier that gives them an incredible number of officers on the lookout for safety issues virtually around the clock.

They emphasized that the new plan would not take officers from assigned duties, but instead give those waiting for an assignment something proactive to do to help keep kids safe.

For more on this story, folow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.