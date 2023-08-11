Murder investigation underway after body was found in field in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say two men were arrested for destroying a human corpse after a body was discovered in a field in Fort Bend County last week.

Austin Christopher Horn, 24, was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence (changing or destroying a human corpse), and Matthew Allen Dubec, 29, was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Authorities responded to the 13500 block of Vrlla Road in Guy at about 11:42 a.m. on Aug. 5 regarding an unidentified body in the field.

Investigators were able to identify the deceased as Kevin Wayne Fojtik, 45.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office discovered that Fojtik and Horn knew each other and had previously had a disagreement. This quarrel is believed to be what led to Fojtik being allegedly shot to death by Horn.

Horn and Dubec were both arrested and brought to the Fort Bend County Jail on Aug. 5. Horn is being detained without bond, and Dubec's bail was set at $200,000.

"This senseless tragedy is truly disheartening, knowing that nobody deserves to experience anything like this," Sheriff Eric Fagan said. "We will not rest until all parties involved are held accountable for their actions."

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the death of Kevin Fojtik is urged to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1. If you have any information on this investigation, or any unsolved felony in Fort Bend County, please consider calling the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.