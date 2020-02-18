Fort Bend Co. 2020 Primary Election guide for Katy area residents

Early voting runs Feb. 18-28, and election day is March 3. Fort Bend County voters can cast a ballot at any polling place in the county during early voting and election day.
Fort Bend County early voting polling locations in the Katy area
Feb. 18-21: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 22: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Feb. 23: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Feb. 24-28: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Blvd., Katy
- Irene Stern Community Center, 6920 Katy Fulshear Road, Fulshear
- Tompkins High School, 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd., Katy
Fort Bend County election day polling locations in the Katy area
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Adams Junior High School, 44141 Cross Creek Bend Lane, Fulshear
- Beck Junior High School, 5200 S. Fry Road, Katy
- Beckendorff Junior High School, 8200 S. Fry Road, Katy
- Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Blvd., Katy
- The Clubhouse at Firethorne, 28800 S. Firethorne Road, Katy
- Irene Stern Community Center, 6920 Katy Fulshear Road, Fulshear
- Living Word Lutheran Church, 3700 S. Mason Road, Katy
- Seven Lakes High School, 9251 S. Fry Road, Katy
- Seven Meadows Community Association, 23610 Seven Meadows Parkway, Katy
- The Club at Tamarron, 28707 Tamarron Parkway, Katy
- Tompkins High School, 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd., Katy
Candidate Q&A's
U.S. House District 22
Texas House District 28
Fort Bend County sheriff
Fort Bend County Precinct 3 commissioner
Fort Bend County sample ballot for the Katy area
*indicates incumbent candidate
U.S. House District 22
R: Pierce Bush
R: Jon Camarillo
R: Douglas Haggard
R: Aaron Hermes
R: Greg Hill
R: Matt Hinton
R: Dan Mathews
R: Diana Miller
R: Troy Nehls
R: Brandon T. Penko
R: Shandon Phan
R: Bangar Reddy
R: Howard Steele
R: Kathaleen Wall
R: Joe Walz
D: Chris Fernandez
D: Sri Preston Kulkarni
D: Nyanza Davis Moore
D: Carmine Petrillo III
D: Derrick A. Reed
Texas Senate District 18
R: Lois W. Kolkhorst*
D: Michael Antalan
Texas House District 28
R: Gary Gates*
R: Schell Hammel
D: Elizabeth Markowitz
Fort Bend County attorney
R: Steve Rogers
D: David Hunter
D: Sonia Rash
D: Bridgette Smith-Lawson
Fort Bend County constable Precinct 3
R: Robert Becker
R: Chad Norvell
R: Jesse Zamaripa
D: Mo Nehad
D: Patrick Quincy
Fort Bend County commissioner Precinct 3
R: Wendy Duncan
R: Glenn "Harry" Gustafson
R: W.A. "Andy" Meyers*
D: Hope Martin
Fort Bend County sheriff
R: John Minchew
R: Trever J. Nehls
R: Siddiqi Muzaffar
D: Eric Fagan
D: Genuine Hughes
D: Captain Holland Jones
Fort Bend County tax assessor-collector
R: Phillip Andrews
R: J.J. Clemence
R: Jaison Joseph
R: James Pressler
D: Neeta Sane
D: Carmen Turner
