Fort Bend Co. 2020 Primary Election guide for Katy area residents

Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Blvd., Katy

The Clubhouse at Firethorne, 28800 S. Firethorne Road, Katy

Irene Stern Community Center, 6920 Katy Fulshear Road, Fulshear

Living Word Lutheran Church, 3700 S. Mason Road, Katy

Seven Lakes High School, 9251 S. Fry Road, Katy

Seven Meadows Community Association, 23610 Seven Meadows Parkway, Katy

The Club at Tamarron, 28707 Tamarron Parkway, Katy

Tompkins High School, 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd., Katy

Candidate Q&A's

Fort Bend County sample ballot for the Katy area

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Here is a guide to the 2020 primaries for Katy area Fort Bend County residents. It includes a roundup of polling locations, candidate Q&A's and a sample ballot.Early voting runs Feb. 18-28, and election day is March 3. Fort Bend County voters can cast a ballot at any polling place in the county during early voting and election day.Feb. 18-21: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.Feb. 22: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.Feb. 23: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.Feb. 24-28: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.7 a.m.-7 p.m.Not available yetNot available yet*indicates incumbent candidateR: Pierce BushR: Jon CamarilloR: Douglas HaggardR: Aaron HermesR: Greg HillR: Matt HintonR: Dan MathewsR: Diana MillerR: Troy NehlsR: Brandon T. PenkoR: Shandon PhanR: Bangar ReddyR: Howard SteeleR: Kathaleen WallR: Joe WalzD: Chris FernandezD: Sri Preston KulkarniD: Nyanza Davis MooreD: Carmine Petrillo IIID: Derrick A. ReedR: Lois W. Kolkhorst*D: Michael AntalanR: Gary Gates*R: Schell HammelD: Elizabeth MarkowitzR: Steve RogersD: David HunterD: Sonia RashD: Bridgette Smith-LawsonR: Robert BeckerR: Chad NorvellR: Jesse ZamaripaD: Mo NehadD: Patrick QuincyR: Wendy DuncanR: Glenn "Harry" GustafsonR: W.A. "Andy" Meyers*D: Hope MartinR: John MinchewR: Trever J. NehlsR: Siddiqi MuzaffarD: Eric FaganD: Genuine HughesD: Captain Holland JonesR: Phillip AndrewsR: J.J. ClemenceR: Jaison JosephR: James PresslerD: Neeta SaneD: Carmen TurnerThis story was published through our partnership with Community Impact Newspapers.