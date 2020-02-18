Politics

Fort Bend Co. 2020 Primary Election guide for Katy area residents

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Here is a guide to the 2020 primaries for Katy area Fort Bend County residents. It includes a roundup of polling locations, candidate Q&A's and a sample ballot.

Early voting runs Feb. 18-28, and election day is March 3. Fort Bend County voters can cast a ballot at any polling place in the county during early voting and election day.

Fort Bend County early voting polling locations in the Katy area
Feb. 18-21: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 22: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 23: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Feb. 24-28: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Blvd., Katy
  • Irene Stern Community Center, 6920 Katy Fulshear Road, Fulshear
  • Tompkins High School, 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd., Katy


Fort Bend County election day polling locations in the Katy area

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Adams Junior High School, 44141 Cross Creek Bend Lane, Fulshear
  • Beck Junior High School, 5200 S. Fry Road, Katy
  • Beckendorff Junior High School, 8200 S. Fry Road, Katy
  • Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Blvd., Katy
  • The Clubhouse at Firethorne, 28800 S. Firethorne Road, Katy
  • Irene Stern Community Center, 6920 Katy Fulshear Road, Fulshear
  • Living Word Lutheran Church, 3700 S. Mason Road, Katy
  • Seven Lakes High School, 9251 S. Fry Road, Katy
  • Seven Meadows Community Association, 23610 Seven Meadows Parkway, Katy
  • The Club at Tamarron, 28707 Tamarron Parkway, Katy
  • Tompkins High School, 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd., Katy


Candidate Q&A's



U.S. House District 22

Not available yet

Texas House District 28

Click here to read the Republican candidates Q&A

Fort Bend County sheriff

Not available yet

Fort Bend County Precinct 3 commissioner

Click here to read the Republican candidates Q&A

Fort Bend County sample ballot for the Katy area



*indicates incumbent candidate

U.S. House District 22

R: Pierce Bush

R: Jon Camarillo

R: Douglas Haggard

R: Aaron Hermes

R: Greg Hill

R: Matt Hinton

R: Dan Mathews

R: Diana Miller

R: Troy Nehls

R: Brandon T. Penko

R: Shandon Phan

R: Bangar Reddy

R: Howard Steele

R: Kathaleen Wall

R: Joe Walz

D: Chris Fernandez

D: Sri Preston Kulkarni

D: Nyanza Davis Moore

D: Carmine Petrillo III

D: Derrick A. Reed

Texas Senate District 18

R: Lois W. Kolkhorst*

D: Michael Antalan

Texas House District 28

R: Gary Gates*

R: Schell Hammel

D: Elizabeth Markowitz

Fort Bend County attorney

R: Steve Rogers

D: David Hunter

D: Sonia Rash

D: Bridgette Smith-Lawson

Fort Bend County constable Precinct 3

R: Robert Becker

R: Chad Norvell

R: Jesse Zamaripa

D: Mo Nehad

D: Patrick Quincy

Fort Bend County commissioner Precinct 3

R: Wendy Duncan

R: Glenn "Harry" Gustafson

R: W.A. "Andy" Meyers*

D: Hope Martin

Fort Bend County sheriff

R: John Minchew

R: Trever J. Nehls

R: Siddiqi Muzaffar

D: Eric Fagan

D: Genuine Hughes

D: Captain Holland Jones

Fort Bend County tax assessor-collector

R: Phillip Andrews

R: J.J. Clemence

R: Jaison Joseph

R: James Pressler

D: Neeta Sane

D: Carmen Turner

This story was published through our partnership with Community Impact Newspapers.
