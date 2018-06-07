Former NASCAR driver arrested for alleged fake investments scam

A former professional race car driver is accused of pulling a fast one on unsuspecting victims to steal their money for his "personal enrichment."Patrick "P.J." Abbott, 54, is charged with felony aggregate theft. He was once a NASCAR driver. He now has a mugshot in Harris County and is defending himself against "false narratives" and "domestic terrorist groups," he stated in a series of videos on YouTube.The married father of two claims he's the subject of a witch hunt.According to court records and sources, Abbott is accused of stealing $200,000 in an investment scheme, which took large chunks of cash from three people to allegedly fund a sandless sandbag business, as well as an electric vehicle business. Instead, investigators believe all the money went towards his "personal enrichment" and "personal expenses."Additionally, the Harris County District Attorney's Office says he founded Global Marketing Empire Solutions, LLC, naming it just one word off from his former employer, Marketing Empire Solutions. The alleged victims got nothing in return.Abbott did not open the door at his home in The Woodlands. His attorney, Martina Longoria, responded to Eyewitness News with a statement:"Mr. Abbott vehemently denies any criminal wrongdoing and looks forward to his day in court as soon as possible. Mr. Abbott served our country in the Marines during the first Gulf War, supports our law enforcement, and has done a great deal of charitable work in and around our community. Mr. Abbott enjoys the same presumption of innocence that we all do and asks for privacy at this time as we work to clear his name."Abbott is out of jail on a $20,000 bond and is required to wear a GPS monitor. His next court date is scheduled for August.