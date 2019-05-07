Former employee charged with robbing The Spot in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former employee has been arrested after an armed robbery at a popular Galveston eatery.Galveston police officers were called to The Spot in the 3200 block of Seawall Boulevard for a report of an aggravated robbery involving a firearm on Feb. 20.Victims and witnesses told police that a man walked into the restaurant and bar, pulled out a small black revolver and demanded cash.Police have identified the man as 24-year-old Edmon Jerome Wells, a former employee at The Spot.Police say during the robbery Wells pistol-whipped a victim and fired the gun inside the restaurant. No one was hit by the gunfire. After getting the cash, Wells took off."I still kinda can't look at the video," said the mother of a teen who was assaulted during a robbery at The Spot in Galveston. "It could have been worse."The mom, who wants to be anonymous, said her 19-year-old son was working inside when Wells stormed in."(He said) he forced them to get on their knees," said the mom. "Forced him to the safe to get the money."After giving the cash, she said, her son thought he was not going to make it out alive."He said what did it for him was when the gentleman was counting down," she said. "He felt like when he got to number two, that was it."Instead, Wells hit him on the head with the pistol. Police said he ran out with cash and even fired his weapon inside the business while some customers were inside. However, no one was hit.Meanwhile, the mom said her son had to get staples on his head.Wells has been charged with aggravated robbery and making terroristic threats.