You should only eat 6 fries at a time as proper portion

Bad news for those who love fries.A Harvard professor says you should only eat six fries at a time as a proper portion.Eric Rimm made the declaration in an article for the New York Times.Rimm, who works at Harvard's Nutrition Department, says fries are "starch bombs."A recent study found that people who ate fries two or three times a week had higher risks of diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease.To avoid going over the six-fry limit, doctors recommend that you share a plate of fries with friends, alongside healthier foods.