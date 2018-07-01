More than 7,000 bottles of Wish Bone House Italian Dressing have been recalled due to possible allergens in the dressing.Pinnacle Foods said that a limited number of 15-ounce bottles were mislabeled and may contain milk and eggs.Only products with a "Best If Used By" date of January 13 2019 and with labeling that matches both the front and back labels attached in the press release are subject to recall.No illnesses have been reported.Customers can return the affected product to the place of purchase for a full refund on contact Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646.