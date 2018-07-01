FOOD & DRINK

RECALL ALERT: Wish Bone recalls Italian dressing due to possible allergens

EMBED </>More Videos

Wish Bone recalls Italian dressing after an allergy alert (KTRK)

More than 7,000 bottles of Wish Bone House Italian Dressing have been recalled due to possible allergens in the dressing.

Pinnacle Foods said that a limited number of 15-ounce bottles were mislabeled and may contain milk and eggs.

Only products with a "Best If Used By" date of January 13 2019 and with labeling that matches both the front and back labels attached in the press release are subject to recall.

No illnesses have been reported.

Customers can return the affected product to the place of purchase for a full refund on contact Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodproduct recallsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Chicken fried dog brings out the best in Texas goodness
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News