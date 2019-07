EMBED >More News Videos These are the best hot dogs in Houston

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- Hot dog lovers, this one's for you!Wienerschnitzel, a California-based hot dog chain, is finally open in New Caney.The restaurant opened Memorial Day weekend at 20130 U.S. Highway 59 near FM 1485.The locations closest to Houston at the moment are in Beaumont and College Station.The restaurant chain serves a dozen types of hotdogs, burgers, sandwiches, snacks, breakfast and ice cream treats.