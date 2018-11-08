Whataburger creates new burger crown for Snapchat users

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Texans love Whataburger so much, they're wearing it!
Whataburger just announced their new filter on Snapchat, which features some of their signature food items as head crowns.
The crowns are decorated with burgers and fries, honey chicken biscuits and hash browns and apple pies and cinnamon buns.
The Texas restaurant took to Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat to encourage foodies to try out their new snap lens.
Whataburger fans who decide to use the filters are encouraged to send their photos to the restaurants social media accounts.
There's no word yet on how long the snap lens will be available, so enjoy while you can!