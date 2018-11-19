Hey everyone text your parents and ask them how long you should put a 25lb turkey in the microwave for and post their replies below this tweet pic.twitter.com/A1egY8ov6G — Christian (@CoplenChristian) November 15, 2018

we asked momma biles how long to microwave a 25lb turkey ...



SHE STRAIGHT UP SAID 5 minutes — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 19, 2018

I texted my grandma the whole turkey text thing and she called me IMMEDIATELY and said “oh honey you can’t cook a turkey in the microwave. Bring it over and I’ll cook it for you” and like that’s why we don’t deserve grandparents ok — katy harp😈 (@katyharp4) November 15, 2018

Text your mom and ask how long it takes to microwave a turkey they said pic.twitter.com/BFs4amT3MJ — Jack (@Gene_Parmesan2) November 16, 2018

Asked my dad how to cook a turkey in the microwave...didn’t have the heart to tell him it was all a joke bc he was genuinely trying to find a solution to my problem😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/MqsdJ6ulh2 — Hannah Koerper (@hannah_koerper) November 19, 2018

I asked my mom how to cook a 25 pound turkey in the microwave. Either she knows a secret all these other parents don't or she's just messing with me... 🤔😂 #turkeyday #Microwaveturkey #justaskmom pic.twitter.com/cJovKZkipV — Kara Wood (@karatalks) November 17, 2018

“how do you cook a 25 pound turkey in the microwave” if this ain’t my mom pic.twitter.com/5f4iVe2fH6 — ella (@lilbabyellaaa) November 15, 2018

The internet has concocted a quick and easy prank to disappoint your mom this Thanksgiving: ask her how to cook a 25 lb. turkey in the microwave.It's unclear how the viral trend started, but countless adult children have been fooling their parents -- or not -- with the bizarre text.Even world champion gymnast Simone Biles tried out the joke.It's not just moms who the prank is being pulled on. Others have posted about fooling their dads and grandparents, too. Here are some of the best reactions.