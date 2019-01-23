FOOD & DRINK

Broken hearts: Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unavailable this year

EMBED </>More Videos

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

REVERE, Massachusetts --
Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, and if you were planning to give your family and friends those iconic heart conversation candies, we're sorry to break your heart.

You'll need to find something else to hand out, after the Necco plant shut down and sold its brands last year.

Sweethearts, the heart-shaped candies that have sayings on them like "Love You," "Cutie Pie" and "Ooh La La," will not be produced this year, according to the Spangler Candy Company, which purchased Sweethearts and Necco Wafers in 2018.

Thankfully, the company says Sweethearts will relaunch in time for the 2020 Valentine season.

"Sweethearts and Necco Wafers are iconic brands with rich hundred-year-plus histories," Spangler Chairman and CEO Kirk Vashaw said. "We are particularly excited about the Sweethearts brand. Many people have memories of sorting through their box of Sweethearts to find just the right message to share."

Necco, or New England Confectionery Co., was the country's oldest continuously operating candy company.

The also made Mary Jane and Squirrel Nut Zippers candy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcandyvalentine's dayu.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Nation's largest fruit tree sale coming to Houston
Free offers for families affected by government shutdown
Is it the end for famous Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy?
McDonald's offering free bacon during 'Bacon Hour'
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Gang of suspects wanted for 17 robberies in 16 days
Sheila Jackson Lee steps down as House subcommittee leader
Mom in hospital not aware her kids are dead: victim's father
Free offers for families affected by government shutdown
Mining crews to seek water and oxygen on moon's surface
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Fire erupts at $750K townhome under construction in Montrose
Show More
TIMELINE: How shooting at The Village School unfolded
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
Carrie Underwood welcomes second son
Houston dog mysteriously dies while on walk with Wag app
Suspected drunk driver could face upgraded charge
More News