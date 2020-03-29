Food & Drink

Arnold Schwarzenegger praises H-E-B in tweet for work during coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted about one of Texas' favorite grocery stores that reported 50,000 people applied for jobs in just three days last week.

The applications come as a result of more employees losing their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Schwarzenegger attempts to share light-hearted updates on his current situation during the quarantine, as well as sharing his favorite news articles on doctors, nurses, truck drivers and all of the many other employees still working through the crisis.

One of the stories he tweeted out is from Texas Monthly about H-E-B and how its stores are handling things.



H-E-B's President Scott McClelland revealed the number in a one-on-one interview with ABC13 on Wednesday. McClelland spoke with ABC13 reporter Steve Campion about the incredible demand being placed on the retailer. He said they are rising to the challenge in order to provide essential services.

While many employees have filed for unemployment after losing their jobs, grocery stores like H-E-B is hiring.

SEE RELATED LINK: Houstonians file for unemployment after getting laid off amid coronavirus pandemic

"We opened up our website last week. In the first three days, we had over 50,000 people apply to H-E-B, which shows just how devastating the COVID-19 virus has been on the overall economy," said McClelland. "We're fortunate. We're hiring predominately in our warehouse right now. We're also adding temp workers in our stores."

McClelland said the company is constantly adjusting their strategy in order to keep the shelves stocked. They're carrying less assortment because it's easier to handle and have also placed a limit on the amount of people who can enter any store at a given time. He said instead of carrying multiple varieties of items, they'll only care a few.

He said in just one day last week they sold a week's worth of ground beef, and there continues to be a high demand for toilet paper and hand sanitizer. He also said they've seen a surprise surge in the sales of SPAM.

"The second thing we've done. We've really worked hard on social distancing to make sure our customers are safe because if our employees don't show up, it is hard to serve the customers who do come. We've put up sanitary shields to protect our customers from our checkers and vice versa," said McClelland. "We've put stickers on the floor to space people out. We're monitoring the amount of people who come into the store. All of this is a slight inconvenience. Not really when you think of the payoff that everyone stays healthy."

McClelland said they've been surprised to see what isn't selling. He joked that whole wheat organic pasta is not very popular right now.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustoncoronavirusshoppinggrocery storecovid 19 pandemicjobscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Trump's 15-day guidelines to slow COVID-19 spread expire Tuesday
Cool start, warming up and rain this week
Church holds drive-in service in Waller County
Driver involved in hit and run leaves passenger for dead
Boxer Maurice 'Termite' Watkins hospitalized with COVID-19
Instacart employees plan strike amid coronavirus outbreak
Show More
Music brings people together, helps with coping amid COVID-19 crisis
Tornado destroys home of Arkansas doctor in viral photo with son
Large grass fire scorches east beach area of Galveston Island
Can blood from coronavirus survivors treat the newly ill?
ABC13's Morning News
More TOP STORIES News