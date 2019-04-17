HIGHLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- "Well, in English, it's snow cone, and in Spanish, it's 'raspa,'" explained Joel DeMott.
DeMott and his family opened Raspa Monsters in Highlands back in 2011.
It's open year-round and serves up some of the most outrageous desserts on the East Side.
"We try to give you a cavity," DeMott laughed. "We keep the dentist in business."
Nothing is off limits at Raspa Monsters.
Snow cones are filled with candy and unique flavors.
Specialties like the "Swamp Bucket" combine fruit, candy, and salt in unexpected ways.
Check out the sweet deliciousness at Raspa Monsters' Facebook page.
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
The sweet treat you never knew you needed
HTX
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News