Taco Cabana launching frozen "Jack and Dr Pepper" beverage for the summer

Taco Cabana is teasing a new frozen drink on Twitter.

The tasty new treat is a mixed drink classic with a Texas twist.



Starting July 1, Taco Cabana is offering frozen Jack and Dr Pepper to customers 21 and up.

The new beverage is part of their "Sip Into Summer Sweepstakes" campaign, which includes the launch of several new menu items and a peel-and-win sticker contest, where contestants can win Taco Cabana food prizes, gift cards, electronic prizes, or even a trip to Mexico.

Additional new menu items include three varieties of Carnitas Street Tacos and "totchos," a combination of tater tots and nachos.
