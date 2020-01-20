Spec's partners with 2-hour delivery service to bring alcohol straight to your door

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians will soon be able to get alcohol from Spec's delivered straight to their door. Spec's is partnering with Drizly delivery service to deliver beer, wine and spirits.Drizly will add 50 Specs locations to its platform. Customers will be able to visit Drizly's website or download the app, select a beverage and type in the delivery address.The customer will have to pay for their purchase, tip the delivery driver and pay a $4.99 delivery charge.ABC13 tested out the app, and a bottle of Miravel Rose, which is usually $19 at Total Wine and More, was $32 on Drizly.