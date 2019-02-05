Say cheese: An all-cheese bistro comes to Katy!

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --Here's a story for all of you cheese lovers out there!
How about a restaurant with cheese on every single item on the menu?
The Cheese Bar in Katy has expanded its food menu, offering 35 different types of cheese.
It's one of several new restaurants in the rapidly growing city.
Troy Boyce and his wife opened the restaurant after moving from Pittsburgh.
Boyce has worked in multiple grocery store cheese departments.
"I realized, when you have that many cheeses, you can't tell the story of the farmer, and I grew up on a farm," he explained. "I love cheese."
For more menu information, visit https://www.thecheesebar.net/
