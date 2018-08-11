Three young brothers from the Katy area are turning a family recipe for salsa into cold, hard cash. But these entrepreneurs are raising money for a very important cause.
Brothers Ayden Johannson, 15, Luke Johannson, 13 and George Johannson, 11, teamed up with their mom, Traci, to create Diablo Verde salsa. The idea came after Luke wanted to raise money to save rhinos, which are a critically endangered species. A portion of the proceeds from Diablo Verde's sales go toward the International Rhino Foundation.
ABC13 & You caught up with the brothers and their mom to learn more about their mission. To purchase a jar of Diablo Verde salsa, click here.
Saving an Endangered Species Through Salsa
