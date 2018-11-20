Restaurants offer a spin on traditional Thanksgiving dishes

We all love the traditional Thanksgiving meal that consists of turkey, sides and desserts, but if you're looking to shake things up a bit, there are a few restaurants that have put a twist on the typical Thanksgiving offerings.The Pearland restaurant is offering a truly Texan Thanksgiving this year. If you have a taste for tamales, Killen's Barbecue is offering brisket tamales to feed your guests. The tamales are available Tuesday and Wednesday for $20 a dozen.The restaurant is celebrating Thanksgiving and taco Tuesday with "hot brown turkey tacos." They're offering up the dish Tuesday, Nov. 20 with an array of side dishes including cornbread stuffing and chocolate pecan tart for $18.If you're in the mood for cupcakes instead of pie this Thanksgiving, Crave is serving up their famous vanilla cupcakes with a pecan pie filling and buttercream icing top. A single cupcake is $3.75, and a dozen is $42.If you love cranberrys, you may want to try the cranberry margarita from Lupe Tortilla. The seasonal drink is made with cranberry spice syrup, sugared cranberries and topped with a lime wedge.