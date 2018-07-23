U.S. & WORLD

Restaurant's church discount angers some customers

EMBED </>More Videos

Church discount at cafe angers customers. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 20, 2018. (WPVI)

An Ohio restaurant owner's discount to some customers left a bad taste in other people's mouths.

Justin Watson opened Starters Cafe in Cheviot about two months ago.

Watson says he was trying to stir up some business with a discount offer to any church.

"Any congregation, any religion, any area, whatever -- as long as you brought me a church bulletin, I would give you 10 percent off your meal for the day. It seemed pretty simple," Watson said.

Watson says he got angry comments from some saying he was discriminating against non-religious people.

Jim Helton with American Atheists says it's not always clear-cut, but he agrees.

"A lot of the answers in these cases is 'it depends.' In this case, it was illegal because it was only offering to churches," Helton said.

Jason Phillabaum, an attorney and a former prosecutor, said he saw nothing wrong with the discount offer.

"The law prohibits discrimination. And in this case, he's not denying service, he's offering a discount if someone does something specific like bring in a church bulletin," Phillabaum said.

To be on the safe side, Watson now offers a 10 percent discount to everyone on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldrestaurantrestaurantschurchbuzzworthyreligionOhio
U.S. & WORLD
Ritz Cracker recall: Some products pose salmonella concerns
DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: More African dust prevents storms from developing
Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Cracker recall: Some products pose salmonella concerns
Brewing company now offers pickle-flavored beer
Starbucks introduces 'new' cheesecake frappuccino's in the U.K.
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on fatal San Marcos fire
PHOTOS: Suspect and Houston doctor just before shooting
S. Loop to be closed through noon due to construction delay
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
Woman finds boyfriend shot to death in driveway in NE Houston
2 victims and gunman dead in Toronto shooting | 14 injured
'I feel great' Deshaun Watson a full-go for training camp
Watt shows he's ready for football season with Hulk-like picture
Show More
One Minute Weather: Record Heat Monday
Ritz Cracker recall: Some products pose salmonella concerns
5 easy ways to make cash on the side without leaving home
Inspector warned duck boat company of design flaws
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
More News