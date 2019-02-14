FOOD & DRINK

Queso, cupcakes and more: Last minute Valentine's treats

Queso, cupcakes and more: Last minute Valentine's treats.

Crave Cupcakes is helping you if you are in a "sugar rush."

The bakery is setting up a special Valentine's Day grab-and-go tent at the uptown location starting at 8 a.m. until sell out.

If your sweetie is craving a different kind of carb, Einstein Bros. is baking heart-shaped bagels! Today's heart-shaped flavors are plain and chocolate chip.

Forget the sweet stuff, nothing says love like queso. Freebirds World Burrito is offering free queso with any entrée Valentine's Day only.
