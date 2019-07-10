HOUSTON, Texas -- Pappas Restaurants offers diners options in styles ranging from barbecue and Tex-Mex to an ultra-luxurious steakhouse, but seafood is where the company really shines. It operates five Pappas Seafood restaurants across the Houston area; Cajun seafood restaurant Pappadeaux is the company's most popular brand, with the Bayou City being home to 13 of the establishment's 40 locations.
News that the company is testing a new seafood restaurant should excite Houstonians - particularly when that concept offers a lower price point than its corporate siblings.
Labeled Pappas Shrimp Shack, the company is quietly testing a menu for the new restaurant at the Pappas Seafood location at 6945 I-45 S. at Woodridge. The Shrimp Shack pop-up is ongoing and will continue for at least a few months, Pappas director of marketing Christina Pappas tells CultureMap, but the concept is so under the radar that it doesn't have a website or any social media accounts.
For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Pappas Restaurants pops up exciting new affordable seafood concept
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News