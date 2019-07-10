Pappas Restaurants pops up exciting new affordable seafood concept

HOUSTON, Texas -- Pappas Restaurants offers diners options in styles ranging from barbecue and Tex-Mex to an ultra-luxurious steakhouse, but seafood is where the company really shines. It operates five Pappas Seafood restaurants across the Houston area; Cajun seafood restaurant Pappadeaux is the company's most popular brand, with the Bayou City being home to 13 of the establishment's 40 locations.News that the company is testing a new seafood restaurant should excite Houstonians - particularly when that concept offers a lower price point than its corporate siblings.Labeled Pappas Shrimp Shack, the company is quietly testing a menu for the new restaurant at the Pappas Seafood location at 6945 I-45 S. at Woodridge. The Shrimp Shack pop-up is ongoing and will continue for at least a few months, Pappas director of marketing Christina Pappas tells CultureMap, but the concept is so under the radar that it doesn't have a website or any social media accounts.