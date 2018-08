It is Teacher Appreciation Day, and what better way to celebrate teachers than with free food?Houston's five area Grimaldi's restaurants are awarding a free pizza party at each of their locations.You can nominate a teacher now through May 11.The pizza chain is also offering 15 percent off to all teachers on dine-in or take-out this week.In addition to Grimaldi's, multiple businesses are saying thanks to teachers this week. Click here for more freebies and deals.