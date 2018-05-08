FOOD & DRINK

Grimaldi's offers free pizza party to a nominated teacher at each Houston area location

EMBED </>More Videos

Grimaldi's Pizzeria will award free pizza parties to deserving teachers. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It is Teacher Appreciation Day, and what better way to celebrate teachers than with free food?

Houston's five area Grimaldi's restaurants are awarding a free pizza party at each of their locations.

You can nominate a teacher now through May 11.

Nominate a teacher here.

The pizza chain is also offering 15 percent off to all teachers on dine-in or take-out this week.


In addition to Grimaldi's, multiple businesses are saying thanks to teachers this week. Click here for more freebies and deals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpizzapartyteachersHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Carpool for cupcakes: Crave offers sweet back-to-school deal
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News