2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals

Here are some great deals for Teacher Appreciation Week. (Shutterstock)

To say thanks to all the great educators, many businesses are offering freebies and deals to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week.

Chipotle - Buy one, get one free burrito from 3 pm to close on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, with faculty ID.

Cicis Pizza - Free pizza buffet on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, with valid school ID at participating locations.

Raising Canes - Free box combo on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, from 6-9 pm with current school ID.

MOD Pizza - Half off pizza or salad with teacher ID on May 8, 2018.

Every day deals

Apple - Special education pricing on computers and other products for students and educators.

Barnes and Noble - 20-25 percent off publisher's list price on all purchases for classroom use.

Banana Republic - 15 percent off full-priced in-store purchases with valid student or teacher ID.

J. Crew - 15 percent off online purchases for teachers and students.

West Elm- 15 percent off your next purchase when you sign up with an .edu email address.
