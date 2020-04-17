Need for food in Houston expected to grow after Gov. Abbott announces school closures

Hartsfield Elementary School: 5001 Perry St. at 9 a.m.

Kashmere High School: 6900 Wileyvale St. at 9 a.m.

Fondren Middle School: 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd. at11 a.m.

Thomas Middle School: 5655 Selinsky Road at 3 p.m.

Highland Heights Elementary School: 865 Paul Quinn St. at 3 p.m.

Foster Elementary School: 3919 Ward St. at 9 a.m.

Kennedy Elementary School: 400 Victoria Dr. at 9 a.m.

Marshall Elementary School: 6200 Winfield Rd. at 11 a.m.

Revere Middle School: 10502 Briar Forest Dr. at 3 p.m.

Madison High School: 13719 White Heather Dr. at 3 p.m.

Wisdom High School: 6529 Beverly Hill Ln. at 9 a.m.

Sam Houston Math: Science, and Technology Center: 9400 Irvington Blvd. at 9 a.m.

Bastian Elementary School: 5051 Bellfort Ave. at 11 a.m.

Bruce Elementary School: 510 Jensen Dr. at 3 p.m.

Westbury High School: 11911 Chimney Rock Road at 3 p.m.

Cook Elementary School: 7115 Lockwood Dr. at 9 a.m.

Black Middle School: 1575 Chantilly Ln. at 9 a.m.

Yates High School: 3650 Alabama St. at 11 a.m.

Milby High School: 1601 Broadway St. at 3 p.m.

Ashford Elementary School: 1815 Shannon Valley Dr. at 3 p.m.

Northside High School: 1101 Quitman St. at 9 a.m.

North Forest High School: 10726 Mesa Dr. at 9 a.m.

Reynolds Elementary School: 9601 Rosehaven Dr at 11 a.m.

Bonham Elementary School: 8302 Braes River Dr. at 3 p.m.

Chavez High School: 8501 Howard Dr. at 3 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The need to feed hungry families continues to grow during the COVID-19 crisis.Food distributions across the Houston area are trying to meet the high demand.Houston Classical Charter School (HCCS) partnered with the Houston Food Bank to hand out free food for families on Fridays.Deyvis Salazar, the founder of HCCS, said he's working to help people who are at risk or experiencing food loss in southwest Houston and in the Alief area."There's a high unemployment rate, and there's a lot of people who are actually infected here in the southwest area, so we knew there was a need," Salazar said. "This is just one thing we're trying to do to help our families and give them food for at least a week."He said their goal is to feed 250 families with five prepared meals and one cold lunch on Friday.HCCS's food distribution will take place every Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 6403 Addicks Clodine Rd.Houston Food Bank is also in need of volunteers and donations. The CEO told ABC13 the need for meals is even greater than it was after Hurricane Harvey.A spokesperson with the food bank said after Gov. Greg Abbott announced the closure of schools for the remainder of the academic year, they started planning for the surge coming in the summer.Houston ISD announced several distribution sites that will be serving the community. Families will be asked to fill out a form when they arrive to the site.If you're wondering how you can help during this time, you can make a donation to the Houston Food Bank by texting "ABC13" to 41444. For every dollar donated, three meals are given to someone in need.Mattress Mack also announced that he's teaming up with Kroger to deliver food to senior citizens. He's requesting volunteers on Saturday, April 18 from 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.Kroger shoppers can also drop off non-perishable foods to any Kroger store in the Houston area or Gallery Furniture from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.