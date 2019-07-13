National French Fry Day freebies and deals

BurgerFi: Get a $1 Regular Hand Cut Fries on Saturday.
FRY-DAY coming in hot, fresh, & never frozen! 😉 Celebrate #NationalFrenchFryDay TOMORROW with $1 Regular Fries at BurgerFi - All Day! 🍟🎉— BURGERFI (@BURGERFI) July 12, 2019
*Offer valid 7/13/19 at participating locations only. Limit (1) order of regular hand-cut fries per person for $1. In-store orders only. pic.twitter.com/raVf9kn1GO
Burger King: Get a $1 large French fries using the BK App.
Chickie's & Pete's: $1 Crabfries from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. at full service locations. All proceeds will be donated to the FOP Survivors Fund.
McDonald's: Free medium fries with Uber Eats delivery.
It’s officially #NationalFrenchFryDay! 🍟 Grab a friend and then grab some of our World Famous Fries to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/nMOqXFlV4N— McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 13, 2019
PDQ: The restaurant chain is giving away free fries for year to one winner through their Instagram account, where you can find the rules. Contest ends 9 a.m. Saturday.
Shake Shack: Through the end of July, you can win an exclusive Shack hat and a $25 gift card through their Instagram #SummerFryday contest.
Sheetz: Free Fryz when you order through the Sheetz app.
Wendy's: Get a free small fry and drink with a premium sandwich purchase or a $1 off a large fries through the Wendy's App.