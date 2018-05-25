Memorial Day weekend: Take advantage of these discounts and freebies

Going out for Memorial Day? Check out these hot dining deals available only on Monday, May 28.These deals include free and discounted offers for military veterans and active duty personnel at the following restaurants:Veterans and active duty personnel who eat at San Felipe and West T.C. Jester locations can get 50 percent off.Must be in uniform or have military ID badge.- 4310 Westheimer Rd.Open for dinner service only from 5-9 p.m., with Monday Steak Night featuring $20 steak with two sides and a salad, paired with a Texas draft beer, house wine or well cocktail for an additional $5.Free banana pudding dessert for all veterans and active duty personnel in uniform or with a military ID badge.- 1112 Shepherd Dr."Picnic on the Patio" with specials including fried chicken wings and waffles, crawfish, and a red, white and blue burger with double patty, blue cheese and swiss cheese, charred tomato relish, bacon and "shhhh" sauce.Free FM Burger for all veterans and active duty personnel; must be in uniform or have military ID badge.- 2704 Navigation Blvd.Veterans and active duty personnel get 50 percent off, excluding alcohol. Must be in uniform or have military ID badge.- 4057 Bellaire Blvd., 12538 Memorial Dr., 23918 Highway 59 North 832-644-9067, 3452 Ella Blvd., 6011 Washington Ave.Free entrée to all veterans and active duty personnel from a special Memorial Day menu that includes The Union Burger, country fried chicken, Sarah's Pepperoni, The UNION Meatloaf, and pistachio crusted chicken.Additionally, all non-military diners can buy one entrée, get one free. One coupon per table, dine-in only.In honor of veterans across the United States, SeaWorld San Antonio is offering vets and up to three guests free admission into the park. The offer is valid from May 24 through July 4.