Food & Drink

Man loses 44 pounds after only drinking beer for Lent

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KTRK) -- A lot of people give up something for Lent like, say, beer. One man decided to go the other way.

Instead of giving up beer for Lent, the Army veteran decided to give up food and only drink craft beer for 46 days.

Del Hall lost 44 pounds on the unique diet.

He says he got the idea from an ancient tradition that dates back to monks in the 1600's.

Hall works for Fifty West Brewing Company and says he was constantly surrounded by food and beer at restaurants and events, but he didn't cheat.

Hall avoided getting drunk by spacing out his beers throughout the day.

Don't worry, a doctor monitored his health during the unique diet.

His first meal in over a month was guacamole. He still washed it down with a beer because after 46 days he still isn't sick of it.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkohiodietcraft beeru.s. & worldbeer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News