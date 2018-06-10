KFC to begin testing vegetarian alternative to chicken

Vegetarians will soon get an option of their own at Kentucky fried chicken, but there's a catch.
You'll have to go to Britain to check it out.
KFC says it will begin testing a vegetarian alternative to chicken later this year in the U.K.
That alternative remains a mystery as the chain is saying the recipe is in its "very early stages."
KFC did not say if something similar will appear on its menus in the U.S.
foodkfcfast food restaurantinternational cuisine
