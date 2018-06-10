FOOD & DRINK

KFC to begin testing vegetarian alternative to chicken

Would you travel to the U.K. for a vegetarian alternative? (KTRK)

Vegetarians will soon get an option of their own at Kentucky fried chicken, but there's a catch.

You'll have to go to Britain to check it out.

KFC says it will begin testing a vegetarian alternative to chicken later this year in the U.K.

That alternative remains a mystery as the chain is saying the recipe is in its "very early stages."

KFC did not say if something similar will appear on its menus in the U.S.
