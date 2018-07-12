FOOD

Katy man creates new kolache, wins free Kolache Factory for one year

Man wins free Kolache Factory for one year (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Andre D'Amico is going to save lots of money over the next year due to his tasty creation. He has won free Kolache Factory for one year after winning the "create a new kolache contest."

This was part of the Kolache Olympics, where employees of Kolache Factory invent new ideas. Customers were allowed to participate for the first time ever.

Over 1,000 entries were submitted from 21 states, but D'Amico walked away with the free kolache and coffee every day for a year. The winner was announced on July 10 in Katy.

D'Amico's creation was called "Yes, Please!" This kolache consisted of brisket, jalapenos and mac-n-cheese, which won the contest in easy fashion.

The other four finalists were rewarded free breakfast for six months. Some of the higher-ups in Kolache Factory were impressed with the outcome.

"This was so much fun, and we are thrilled with the excitement and enthusiasm for our beloved kolaches," said Kolache Factory Chief Operating Officer Dawn Nielsen.

D'Amico thought his chances of winning the contest were slim. He and his family love visiting their local Kolache Factory.

"I sat at my desk thinking about ideas and I kept recalling one of my favorite late-night snacks in college, mac-n-cheese and chili, so this is just a twist on that. My family is thrilled with free kolaches for a year and my co-workers are pretty impressed too. My new nickname at work is Mac-n-Cheese."
