Houston restaurants open on Christmas Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Christmas is just around the corner, and several top restaurants around town are open for business on December 25, and boast a diverse array of offerings. If Yuletide cooking isn't on your list, we suggest you skip the take-out pizza and Chinese food delivery, and hit up these restaurants below for some stellar Christmas Day dining in Houston.
ARA restaurant/Axis lounge - Royal Sonesta Houston
Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m., and dinner from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Babin's Seafood House
Babin's Seafood House will feature a menu of Slow Roasted Cajun Prime Rib with Mashed Potatoes and Brussel Sprouts for $24.99, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. The Tomball Parkway Shenandoah and Katy Freeway locations will be open for Christmas. As always, it's a good idea to call ahead to make reservations and confirm availability.
Carmelo's Ristorante Italiano
The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Cleburne's Cafeteria
Cleburne's Cafeteria on Bissonnet will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Luby's Cafeterias
Luby's cafeterias will be serving a Christmas Day special of your choice of prime rib or chicken breast with bacon-wrapped shrimp. The entrees come with two sides and bread. Not all locations will be open, so call ahead to confirm hours.
Ristorante Cavour at Hotel Granduca
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Lucienne at Hotel Alessandra
Lucienne is open from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Radio Milano
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Fielding's Local Kitchen + Bar
Join the restaurant on Christmas Day for brunch from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dinner will start at 3 p.m.
Saltgrass
Saltgrass Steakhouse locations will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
1600 Bar and Grille
The Hilton Downtown restaurant will be open for breakfast and brunch from 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Bloom & Bee
The Post Oak Hotel restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Boston Market
The restaurant will be open during regular business hours on Christmas Day.
Brenner's
The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Denny's
Enjoy a special holiday menu at the restaurant at anytime. They're open 24/7, 365 days a year.
Fisherman's Wharf
The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse
The restaurant is offering their holiday feast from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Grotto
The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Hotel Alessandra
The restaurant will be open for dinner from 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Hotel Galvez
The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
House of Pies
The restaurant is open 24/7.
IHOP
The restaurants hours will be limited so call ahead for specific hours by location.
Kiran's Restaurant
The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Mastro's Steakhouse
Mastro's will be open from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Christmas Day.
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood
The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Rainforest Cafe
The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Toulouse
If you want to check out some beautiful Christmas decor, head over to Toulouse on Westheimer.