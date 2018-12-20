Houston restaurants open on Christmas Day

Christmas is just around the corner, and several top restaurants around town are open for business on December 25, and boast a diverse array of offerings. If Yuletide cooking isn't on your list, we suggest you skip the take-out pizza and Chinese food delivery, and hit up these restaurants below for some stellar Christmas Day dining in Houston.Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m., and dinner from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.Babin's Seafood House will feature a menu of Slow Roasted Cajun Prime Rib with Mashed Potatoes and Brussel Sprouts for $24.99, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. The Tomball Parkway Shenandoah and Katy Freeway locations will be open for Christmas. As always, it's a good idea to call ahead to make reservations and confirm availability.The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.Cleburne's Cafeteria on Bissonnet will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.Luby's cafeterias will be serving a Christmas Day special of your choice of prime rib or chicken breast with bacon-wrapped shrimp. The entrees come with two sides and bread. Not all locations will be open, so call ahead to confirm hours.Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.Lucienne is open from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.Join the restaurant on Christmas Day for brunch from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dinner will start at 3 p.m.Saltgrass Steakhouse locations will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.The Hilton Downtown restaurant will be open for breakfast and brunch from 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.The Post Oak Hotel restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.The restaurant will be open during regular business hours on Christmas Day.The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.Enjoy a special holiday menu at the restaurant at anytime. They're open 24/7, 365 days a year.The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.The restaurant is offering their holiday feast from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.The restaurant will be open for dinner from 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.The restaurant is open 24/7.The restaurants hours will be limited so call ahead for specific hours by location.The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Mastro's will be open from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Christmas Day.The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.If you want to check out some beautiful Christmas decor, head over to Toulouse on Westheimer.