Houston restaurants open on Christmas Day

If you're getting cabin fever, you can fortunately escape to one of these nine places to eat on Christmas Day in Houston.

Christmas is just around the corner, and several top restaurants around town are open for business on December 25, and boast a diverse array of offerings. If Yuletide cooking isn't on your list, we suggest you skip the take-out pizza and Chinese food delivery, and hit up these restaurants below for some stellar Christmas Day dining in Houston.

ARA restaurant/Axis lounge - Royal Sonesta Houston

Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m., and dinner from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Babin's Seafood House

Babin's Seafood House will feature a menu of Slow Roasted Cajun Prime Rib with Mashed Potatoes and Brussel Sprouts for $24.99, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m. The Tomball Parkway Shenandoah and Katy Freeway locations will be open for Christmas. As always, it's a good idea to call ahead to make reservations and confirm availability.

Carmelo's Ristorante Italiano

The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Cleburne's Cafeteria

Cleburne's Cafeteria on Bissonnet will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Luby's Cafeterias

Luby's cafeterias will be serving a Christmas Day special of your choice of prime rib or chicken breast with bacon-wrapped shrimp. The entrees come with two sides and bread. Not all locations will be open, so call ahead to confirm hours.

Ristorante Cavour at Hotel Granduca

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Lucienne at Hotel Alessandra

Lucienne is open from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Radio Milano

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Fielding's Local Kitchen + Bar

Join the restaurant on Christmas Day for brunch from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dinner will start at 3 p.m.

Saltgrass

Saltgrass Steakhouse locations will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

1600 Bar and Grille

The Hilton Downtown restaurant will be open for breakfast and brunch from 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Bloom & Bee

The Post Oak Hotel restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Boston Market

The restaurant will be open during regular business hours on Christmas Day.

Brenner's

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Denny's

Enjoy a special holiday menu at the restaurant at anytime. They're open 24/7, 365 days a year.

Fisherman's Wharf

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

The restaurant is offering their holiday feast from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Grotto

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Hotel Alessandra

The restaurant will be open for dinner from 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Hotel Galvez

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

House of Pies

The restaurant is open 24/7.

IHOP

The restaurants hours will be limited so call ahead for specific hours by location.

Kiran's Restaurant

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Mastro's Steakhouse

Mastro's will be open from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Christmas Day.

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Rainforest Cafe

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Toulouse

If you want to check out some beautiful Christmas decor, head over to Toulouse on Westheimer.
