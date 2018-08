If you find yourself away from Houston and you need that fix that only House of Pies can provide, there's no need to feel sad.The Houston dining institution is selling whole and mini pies from the famed pie place on EZNeeds.com A whole pie is $14.95, and a mini is $4.95.Shipping is free on order of $49 or more.The website currently offers classics like pecan, peach, cherry and apple pies.