Kisses may cost you more, that is, if you're looking for the Hershey's chocolate kind.The candy company says it's planning to raise the prices of a fifth of its products.There is currently no word on which products will see the increase.Hershey says the prices will go up about two and a half percent.They're one of many companies getting squeezed by rising commodity and shipping costs.Hershey hopes higher prices will offset those costs without scaring away customers.The changes will go into effect next year.