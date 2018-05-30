EconoMax Neopolitan, 4 quarts - UPC 4122092736 with best by date of June 1-23, 2019

EconoMax Neopolitan, 56 ounces - UPC 4122092733 with best by date of June 24, 2019

EconoMax Vanilla, 4 quarts - UPC 4122092734 with best by date of May 24-June 17, 2019

EconoMax Vanilla, 56 ounces - UPC 4122092731 with best by date of May 26-27, 2019

Hill Country Fare Chocolate, 4.5 quarts - UPC 4122090944 with best by date of June 24, 2019

Hill Country Fare Cookies and Cream, 56 ounces - UPC 4122092215 with best by date of May 27-28, 2019

Hill Country Fare Fudge Revel, 4.5 quarts - UPC 4122090946 with best by date of June 7-8, 2019

Hill Country Fare Neopolitan, 4.5 quarts - UPC 4122090943 with best by date of June 3-22, 2019

Hill Country Fare Neopolitan, 56 ounces - UPC 4122092212 with best by date of June 25, 2019

Hill Country Fare Neopolitan (Mexico), 4.5 quarts - UPC 4122010102 with best by date of June 17-18, 2019

Hill Country Fare Strawberry Revel, 4.5 quarts - UPC 4122090947 with best by date of June 8-9, 2019

Hill Country Fare Vanilla, 4.5 quarts - UPC 4122090942 with best by date of June 6-7, 2019

HEB Creamy Creations Fruit Punch Sherbet, Quart - UPC 4122083898 with best by date of Dec. 12, 2018

HEB Creamy Creations Lime Sherbet, Quart - UPC 4122034607 with best by date of Nov. 19-20, 2018

HEB Creamy Creations No Sugar Added Orange Sherbet, Quart - UPC 4122083895 with best by date of Nov. 28, 2018

HEB Creamy Creations No Sugar Added Strawberry Sherbet, Quart - UPC 4122083894 with best by date of Nov. 27-28, 2018

HEB Creamy Creations Orange Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl, Quart - UPC 4122083897 with best by date of Dec, 10-11, 2018

HEB Creamy Creations Rainbow Sherbet, Quart - UPC 4122083897 with best by date of Dec. 11-12, 2018

HEB Creamy Creations Strawberry Vanilla Cream Swirl, Quart - UPC 4122083896 with best by date of Nov. 26-27, 2018

HEB is voluntarily recalling 19 varieties of ice cream that may be contaminated with broken metal from processing equipment found during routine maintenance.The Texas grocery chain says there have been no reports of injuries to date, but they are issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.The affected products are sold under the EconoMax, Hill County Fare and Creamy Creations brands, and were sold in Texas and Mexico.These products were also sold at Mi Tienda, Central Market and Joe V's Smart Shop stores.Customers who purchased the products below can return it to the store for a full refund.Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.