When it comes to grossing out customers, you could say one fast food joint really nailed it.A patron at a 'Culver's' in Arizona felt an unexpected crunch in his mouth while he was eating his burger. He spit the item out - then realized it was a fake fingernail."I keep thinking about it - I even dream about it. It was too much," said Najib Anek.Anek says management watched surveillance video and sure enough, there was a female employee making his burger with no gloves on - and missing a fingernail.She was put on leave from her job.