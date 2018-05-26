FOOD & DRINK

Gross! Man finds fingernail inside burger at fast food restaurant

Joe Torres has more on the gross discovery one man made after biting into his burger.

Eyewitness News
PEORIA, Arizona --
When it comes to grossing out customers, you could say one fast food joint really nailed it.

A patron at a 'Culver's' in Arizona felt an unexpected crunch in his mouth while he was eating his burger. He spit the item out - then realized it was a fake fingernail.

"I keep thinking about it - I even dream about it. It was too much," said Najib Anek.

Anek says management watched surveillance video and sure enough, there was a female employee making his burger with no gloves on - and missing a fingernail.

She was put on leave from her job.
