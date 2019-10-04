HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Victory is sweet, especially an Astros one.
So, to wish Jose Altuve and company luck ahead of Friday's ALDS Game 1, a Houston baker made each member of the ball club Astros-themed cakes for the occasion.
The cakes came from Yellow Bird Cakery, a Montrose-area business run by Janet Roush Flood.
According to the Yellow Bird website, she has made intricate Astros-themed cakes in the past.
"I've been the Astros Cake lady," she said on her website.
ABC13 has visited with the "Astros Cake lady" when the team was on their 2017 World Series run.
Good luck charm: Meet the lady behind the Astros good luck cakes
Good-luck cakes decorated for each Astros player before Game 1
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More