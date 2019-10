Famous New York bakery returns to Houston with pop-up

EMBED >More News Videos A famous New York bakery, Lady M, had a pop up store at the Galleria Mall in Houston and it's fans did not disappoint.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you have a sweet tooth, then check out this 20-layer cake.It's called a Mille Crepe Cake, filled with layers of lacy crepes and pastry cream. It's made by the famous New York bakery, Lady M.You can get a taste of this sweet surprise at a special pop up in the River Oaks District, located at 4444 Westheimer Rd. this weekend.