Drink up! It's National Eggnog Day

Pour yourself a glass or two. It's National Eggnog Day.

If you needed another excuse to eat, drink and be merry, here's one: Christmas Eve is National Eggnog Day!

Eggnog is one of the most popular beverages served in the United States during the holidays.

The traditional recipe for eggnog is milk, cream, sugar, whipped eggs, spices -- and sometimes alcohol.

The glass is typically garnished with a sprinkle of cinnamon, nutmeg or pumpkin spice.

National Eggnog Day is easy to observe, too. Just pour a glass or two.

Enjoy!

