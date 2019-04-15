Food & Drink

Craving more Game of Thrones? GOT-themed food available at Shake Shack

By
Did you catch the first episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 Sunday night?

If you're craving more, you can indulge in Game of Thrones-themed dishes at Shake Shack.

The Dracarys Burger is a double Monterey Jack cheeseburger sourced from the finest head of cattle Seven Kingdoms has to offer. It's topped with bacon, and a fiery Shack Sauce. But a word of warning, it could be too hot for non-Targaryens!

SEE ALSO: Official 'Game of Thrones' Oreos and beer are coming!

You can also cool off with the Dragonglass Shake. The custard shake is frozen with packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand churned by members of the Night Watch.

The items are around for a limited time. The burger is $10.99 and the shake is $6.49. Check your area locations for participation.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!

RELATED: HBO Go and Hulu experience outage ahead of Game of Thrones premiere
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodrestaurantshake shackhboburgers
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News