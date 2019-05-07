Food & Drink

Chance The Rapper gets fans help in bringing back spicy nuggets from Wendy's

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It started after Chance The Rapper sent a tweet on Saturday saying he hopes Wendy's will add spicy nuggets back to its menu.



Wendy's PR team jumped on the tweet and said the nuggets would return if their post received two million likes.



It took less than a day and a half for that to happen.

Monday morning, the company tweeted: "This is not a drill! Spicy chicken nuggets are coming back!"



Although Wendy's has not announced exactly when that will be, fans are ready for the return.



The nuggets were originally offered as a limited-time item that drew a lot of positive feedback.

