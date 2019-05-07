Chance The Rapper gets fans help in bringing back spicy nuggets from Wendy's

Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today. — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy!

That took like a day and a half! WHAT?!

We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!! — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 6, 2019

Can we drop them the same day as the album? I need them together. — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 6, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It started after Chance The Rapper sent a tweet on Saturday saying he hopes Wendy's will add spicy nuggets back to its menu.Wendy's PR team jumped on the tweet and said the nuggets would return if their post received two million likes.It took less than a day and a half for that to happen.Monday morning, the company tweeted: "This is not a drill! Spicy chicken nuggets are coming back!"Although Wendy's has not announced exactly when that will be, fans are ready for the return.The nuggets were originally offered as a limited-time item that drew a lot of positive feedback.