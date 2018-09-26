FOOD & DRINK

"Brisket Ramen" is a mashup of 2 of your favorite Houston flavors

BBQ meets ramen in a one-time-only special deal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you love BBQ and you love ramen, you'll want to get in line at Ramen Tatsu-Ya.

On Wednesday, September 26, the Montrose-area ramen shop is teaming up with Truth BBQ to serve up brisket ramen.

The "Smoked Shoyu Tonkatsu Ramen" starts with a rich broth that takes 70 hours to make, then it's simmered with soy sauce smoked in Truth BBQ's pits, and topped with a slab of tender brisket.

The $15 dish is a one-night collaboration only, starting at 5 p.m.

Get in line early - you can enjoy a free 8th Wonder Brewing beer while supplies last.

