If you love BBQ and you love ramen, you'll want to get in line at Ramen Tatsu-Ya.On Wednesday, September 26, the Montrose-area ramen shop is teaming up with Truth BBQ to serve up brisket ramen.The "Smoked Shoyu Tonkatsu Ramen" starts with a rich broth that takes 70 hours to make, then it's simmered with soy sauce smoked in Truth BBQ's pits, and topped with a slab of tender brisket.The $15 dish is a one-night collaboration only, starting at 5 p.m.Get in line early - you can enjoy a free 8th Wonder Brewing beer while supplies last.