Your Valentine's Day just got a bit sweeter.Blue Bell released a new flavor that will have everything your sweetheart enjoys.Raspberry Fudge Brownie is an almond flavored ice cream with fudge brownie chunks, dark chocolate flakes and a raspberry sauce swirl. The flavor is available for a limited time in half gallons and pints.Earn brownie points with your sweetie and think outside of the chocolate box this Valentine's Day.