Ayesha Curry opens International Smoke in CityCentre

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3706698" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stephen Curry shared a darling photo of the newest addition to the Warriors family, Canon W. Jack Curry, a bouncing baby boy wrapped in a striped blanket.

Ayesha Curry has arrived in Houston. Her new restaurant International Smoke has opened in CityCentre.Celebrity chef Michael Mina is also part of this restaurant with Curry. He is the founder of award-winning restaurant group Mina Group.Ayesha is the wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, a three-time champion and two-time MVP.Ayesha has developed fame of her own with her cook books and shows. Their daughter Riley has also become a national treasure while sitting with Steph at post-game press conferences.Be sure to make your way to CityCentre and see what the hype is about!