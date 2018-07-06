FOOD

Ayesha Curry opens International Smoke in CityCentre

EMBED </>More Videos

Ayesha Curry opens International Smoke in houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ayesha Curry has arrived in Houston. Her new restaurant International Smoke has opened in CityCentre.

Celebrity chef Michael Mina is also part of this restaurant with Curry. He is the founder of award-winning restaurant group Mina Group.

Ayesha is the wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, a three-time champion and two-time MVP.

Ayesha has developed fame of her own with her cook books and shows. Their daughter Riley has also become a national treasure while sitting with Steph at post-game press conferences.

Be sure to make your way to CityCentre and see what the hype is about!

SEE ALSO: Warriors star Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha welcome baby Canon W. Jack Curry to the world

EMBED More News Videos

Stephen Curry shared a darling photo of the newest addition to the Warriors family, Canon W. Jack Curry, a bouncing baby boy wrapped in a striped blanket.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodAyesha CurryrestaurantNBAbasketballstephen curryHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
Why you should add hummus to your kid's lunch
Cringe-worthy: Black widow spider found in broccoli
More food
FOOD & DRINK
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Chicken fried dog brings out the best in Texas goodness
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News