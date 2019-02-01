Applebee's is selling $1 Hurricanes until Mardi Gras

FOOD & DRINK

Applebee's is selling $1 Hurricanes from now until Mardi Gras

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Can't make it to New Orleans for Mardi Gras this year? No problem!

Applebee's just announced their new drink of the month, and this time they're paying homage to New Orleans.

The restaurant chain will serve up $1 Hurricanes in celebration of Mardi Gras.

Its rendition of the drink is served in a 10-ounce mug and is a mixture of rum with passion fruit, black cherry, orange and lime juice.

The cocktail will also come with a feathered mask and decorative beads.

The $1 Hurricanes will be available through the month of February, up until Fat Tuesday on March 5.
