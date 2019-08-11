Food & Drink

Anheuser-Busch announces new beverage 'Natural Light Seltzers'

CHICAGO -- Anheuser-Busch is getting into the spiked seltzer business.

The company announced its newest product,"Natural Light Seltzers" aimed at those wanting to cut cost.

The company said their beverage will cost about 20% less than the leading hard seltzer brands.

Also unlike other brands, this seltzer will be available in a 24-pack instead of the traditional 4-pack.

The drink will be released with two flavors "Black Cherry Lime" and "Mango and Peach".

Anheuser-Busch says the beverage will be available in a few weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksocietyu.s. & worldalcoholconsumer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man loses leg while changing tire on North Freeway: Police
Man accused of killing pregnant teen arrested in New Mexico
BEAT THE HEAT: Where to find cooling centers in Houston
3 people killed after SUV crashes into pickup off Southwest Fwy
16-year-old shot in drive-by shooting in NW Harris County
Police still looking for suspect in double shooting on East Fwy
Inmate who escaped on tractor in TN arrested
Show More
HISTORY: Astros set franchise record with 23 runs against Orioles
Woman shot at in alleged Cypress road rage incident
Man with 230+ animals living in "deplorable conditions" arrested: Constable
Investigation underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
Firefighter killed in hazmat crash in Liberty County
More TOP STORIES News